Coffee is big business in Dublin. Actually, cafes are big business in Dublin. Can the capital sustain more coffee-slinging, casual, all-day spots? If they make ’em like the newly-opened Cloud Picker Cafe over and over, the capital can sustain them all for sure! In this week’s episode of Chew The Fat, we sit down with Frank Kavanagh and Peter Sztal, owners of Cloud Picker Coffee and the new-on-the-scene Cloud Picker Cafe on Pearse Street, Dublin 2.

